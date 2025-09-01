Valute / USO
USO: United States Oil Fund
73.50 USD 1.17 (1.57%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio USO ha avuto una variazione del -1.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 73.33 e ad un massimo di 74.47.
Segui le dinamiche di United States Oil Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
73.33 74.47
Intervallo Annuale
60.67 84.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 74.67
- Apertura
- 73.95
- Bid
- 73.50
- Ask
- 73.80
- Minimo
- 73.33
- Massimo
- 74.47
- Volume
- 10.364 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.00%
20 settembre, sabato