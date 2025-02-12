通貨 / UE
UE: Urban Edge Properties of Beneficial Interest
20.75 USD 0.21 (1.02%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UEの今日の為替レートは、1.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.49の安値と20.84の高値で取引されました。
Urban Edge Properties of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
20.49 20.84
1年のレンジ
15.66 23.85
- 以前の終値
- 20.54
- 始値
- 20.57
- 買値
- 20.75
- 買値
- 21.05
- 安値
- 20.49
- 高値
- 20.84
- 出来高
- 1.202 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.67%
- 1年の変化
- -2.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K