UE: Urban Edge Properties of Beneficial Interest

20.75 USD 0.21 (1.02%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

UEの今日の為替レートは、1.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.49の安値と20.84の高値で取引されました。

Urban Edge Properties of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
20.49 20.84
1年のレンジ
15.66 23.85
以前の終値
20.54
始値
20.57
買値
20.75
買値
21.05
安値
20.49
高値
20.84
出来高
1.202 K
1日の変化
1.02%
1ヶ月の変化
1.37%
6ヶ月の変化
9.67%
1年の変化
-2.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K