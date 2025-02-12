Valute / UE
UE: Urban Edge Properties of Beneficial Interest
20.53 USD 0.22 (1.06%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UE ha avuto una variazione del -1.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.39 e ad un massimo di 20.81.
Segui le dinamiche di Urban Edge Properties of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
UE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.39 20.81
Intervallo Annuale
15.66 23.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.75
- Apertura
- 20.80
- Bid
- 20.53
- Ask
- 20.83
- Minimo
- 20.39
- Massimo
- 20.81
- Volume
- 658
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.89%
20 settembre, sabato