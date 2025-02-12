货币 / UE
UE: Urban Edge Properties of Beneficial Interest
20.42 USD 0.24 (1.16%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UE汇率已更改-1.16%。当日，交易品种以低点20.32和高点20.61进行交易。
关注Urban Edge Properties of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
UE新闻
日范围
20.32 20.61
年范围
15.66 23.85
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.66
- 开盘价
- 20.53
- 卖价
- 20.42
- 买价
- 20.72
- 最低价
- 20.32
- 最高价
- 20.61
- 交易量
- 1.548 K
- 日变化
- -1.16%
- 月变化
- -0.24%
- 6个月变化
- 7.93%
- 年变化
- -4.40%
