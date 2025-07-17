クォートセクション
TU: Telus Corporation

15.81 USD 0.26 (1.62%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TUの今日の為替レートは、-1.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.74の安値と16.04の高値で取引されました。

Telus Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
15.74 16.04
1年のレンジ
13.24 16.84
以前の終値
16.07
始値
16.02
買値
15.81
買値
16.11
安値
15.74
高値
16.04
出来高
2.778 K
1日の変化
-1.62%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.07%
6ヶ月の変化
10.41%
1年の変化
-5.84%
