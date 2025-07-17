通貨 / TU
TU: Telus Corporation
15.81 USD 0.26 (1.62%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TUの今日の為替レートは、-1.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.74の安値と16.04の高値で取引されました。
Telus Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TU News
- TELUS to Acquire Remaining TELUS Digital Shares in $539 Million Deal
- Canadian Telco Turnaround: Drivers For A Potential Recovery
- Earnings call transcript: Thai Union Q2 2025 sees stock rise despite revenue miss
- Top Stock Reports for IBM, Goldman Sachs & Thermo Fisher
- TELUS: Tower Sale And Hybrids, Pulling All The Stops To Get The Debt Down (TSX:T:CA)
- TEF vs. TU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- BCE Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates, Guidance Revised
- Thai Union Q2 2025 slides: Margins hit record high amid Mitsubishi deal
- TELUS Q2 Earnings Down Y/Y, Revenues Up on Solid Health Unit
- TELUS Corporation (TU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- TELUS Q2 2025 slides: Tower deal and TELUS Health growth offset EPS miss
- Canada earnings: Top firms report, deliver mixed verdicts
- Telus (TU) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Telus (TU) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Telus Digital Q2 revenue rises 7%, but stock dips on earnings miss
- Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- VIV vs. TU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Earnings Preview: Telus (TU) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- TELUS International surges 70% following InvestingPro’s Fair Value alert
- White Falcon Capital Q2 2025 Partner's Letter
- National Bank Financial downgrades Telus International stock on limited upside
- Rogers Communications: A Look At The High-Yield Bonds (TSX:RCI.B:CA)
- Barclays favors Rogers in struggling Canadian telecom sector
1日のレンジ
15.74 16.04
1年のレンジ
13.24 16.84
- 以前の終値
- 16.07
- 始値
- 16.02
- 買値
- 15.81
- 買値
- 16.11
- 安値
- 15.74
- 高値
- 16.04
- 出来高
- 2.778 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.41%
- 1年の変化
- -5.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K