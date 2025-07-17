Valute / TU
TU: Telus Corporation
15.90 USD 0.09 (0.57%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TU ha avuto una variazione del 0.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.71 e ad un massimo di 15.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Telus Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.71 15.94
Intervallo Annuale
13.24 16.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.81
- Apertura
- 15.84
- Bid
- 15.90
- Ask
- 16.20
- Minimo
- 15.71
- Massimo
- 15.94
- Volume
- 2.191 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.30%
