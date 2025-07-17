QuotazioniSezioni
TU: Telus Corporation

15.90 USD 0.09 (0.57%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TU ha avuto una variazione del 0.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.71 e ad un massimo di 15.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Telus Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.71 15.94
Intervallo Annuale
13.24 16.84
Chiusura Precedente
15.81
Apertura
15.84
Bid
15.90
Ask
16.20
Minimo
15.71
Massimo
15.94
Volume
2.191 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.57%
Variazione Mensile
-3.52%
Variazione Semestrale
11.03%
Variazione Annuale
-5.30%
