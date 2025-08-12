通貨 / TSN
TSN: Tyson Foods Inc
54.00 USD 0.11 (0.20%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TSNの今日の為替レートは、-0.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり53.75の安値と54.30の高値で取引されました。
Tyson Foods Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
53.75 54.30
1年のレンジ
51.85 65.95
- 以前の終値
- 54.11
- 始値
- 53.95
- 買値
- 54.00
- 買値
- 54.30
- 安値
- 53.75
- 高値
- 54.30
- 出来高
- 3.345 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.20%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -15.57%
- 1年の変化
- -9.08%
