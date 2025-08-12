クォートセクション
通貨 / TSN
TSN: Tyson Foods Inc

54.00 USD 0.11 (0.20%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TSNの今日の為替レートは、-0.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり53.75の安値と54.30の高値で取引されました。

Tyson Foods Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
53.75 54.30
1年のレンジ
51.85 65.95
以前の終値
54.11
始値
53.95
買値
54.00
買値
54.30
安値
53.75
高値
54.30
出来高
3.345 K
1日の変化
-0.20%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.83%
6ヶ月の変化
-15.57%
1年の変化
-9.08%
