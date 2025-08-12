Valute / TSN
TSN: Tyson Foods Inc
53.60 USD 0.40 (0.74%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TSN ha avuto una variazione del -0.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 53.59 e ad un massimo di 54.27.
Segui le dinamiche di Tyson Foods Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
53.59 54.27
Intervallo Annuale
51.85 65.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 54.00
- Apertura
- 54.16
- Bid
- 53.60
- Ask
- 53.90
- Minimo
- 53.59
- Massimo
- 54.27
- Volume
- 3.201 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.20%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.75%
