TSN: Tyson Foods Inc

53.60 USD 0.40 (0.74%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TSN ha avuto una variazione del -0.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 53.59 e ad un massimo di 54.27.

Segui le dinamiche di Tyson Foods Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
53.59 54.27
Intervallo Annuale
51.85 65.95
Chiusura Precedente
54.00
Apertura
54.16
Bid
53.60
Ask
53.90
Minimo
53.59
Massimo
54.27
Volume
3.201 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.74%
Variazione Mensile
-5.53%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.20%
Variazione Annuale
-9.75%
