TSN: Tyson Foods Inc

53.80 USD 0.20 (0.37%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TSN hat sich für heute um -0.37% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 53.68 bis zu einem Hoch von 54.27 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Tyson Foods Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

TSN News

Tagesspanne
53.68 54.27
Jahresspanne
51.85 65.95
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
54.00
Eröffnung
54.16
Bid
53.80
Ask
54.10
Tief
53.68
Hoch
54.27
Volumen
2.174 K
Tagesänderung
-0.37%
Monatsänderung
-5.18%
6-Monatsänderung
-15.88%
Jahresänderung
-9.41%
