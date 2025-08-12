Währungen / TSN
TSN: Tyson Foods Inc
53.80 USD 0.20 (0.37%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TSN hat sich für heute um -0.37% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 53.68 bis zu einem Hoch von 54.27 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Tyson Foods Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
TSN News
Tagesspanne
53.68 54.27
Jahresspanne
51.85 65.95
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 54.00
- Eröffnung
- 54.16
- Bid
- 53.80
- Ask
- 54.10
- Tief
- 53.68
- Hoch
- 54.27
- Volumen
- 2.174 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.37%
- Monatsänderung
- -5.18%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -15.88%
- Jahresänderung
- -9.41%
