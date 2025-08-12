Currencies / TSN
TSN: Tyson Foods Inc
54.36 USD 0.38 (0.70%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TSN exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.78 and at a high of 54.61.
Follow Tyson Foods Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
53.78 54.61
Year Range
51.85 65.95
- Previous Close
- 53.98
- Open
- 54.03
- Bid
- 54.36
- Ask
- 54.66
- Low
- 53.78
- High
- 54.61
- Volume
- 4.688 K
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- -4.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.01%
- Year Change
- -8.47%
