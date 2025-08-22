クォートセクション
通貨 / TSCO
TSCO: Tractor Supply Company

59.87 USD 0.77 (1.30%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TSCOの今日の為替レートは、1.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり59.30の安値と60.37の高値で取引されました。

Tractor Supply Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
59.30 60.37
1年のレンジ
46.85 63.98
以前の終値
59.10
始値
59.61
買値
59.87
買値
60.17
安値
59.30
高値
60.37
出来高
9.526 K
1日の変化
1.30%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.98%
6ヶ月の変化
9.07%
1年の変化
2.66%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K