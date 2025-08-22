QuotazioniSezioni
TSCO: Tractor Supply Company

59.66 USD 0.21 (0.35%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TSCO ha avuto una variazione del -0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.05 e ad un massimo di 60.14.

Segui le dinamiche di Tractor Supply Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
59.05 60.14
Intervallo Annuale
46.85 63.98
Chiusura Precedente
59.87
Apertura
60.04
Bid
59.66
Ask
59.96
Minimo
59.05
Massimo
60.14
Volume
9.025 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.35%
Variazione Mensile
-3.32%
Variazione Semestrale
8.69%
Variazione Annuale
2.30%
20 settembre, sabato