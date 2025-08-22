Valute / TSCO
TSCO: Tractor Supply Company
59.66 USD 0.21 (0.35%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TSCO ha avuto una variazione del -0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.05 e ad un massimo di 60.14.
Segui le dinamiche di Tractor Supply Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
59.05 60.14
Intervallo Annuale
46.85 63.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 59.87
- Apertura
- 60.04
- Bid
- 59.66
- Ask
- 59.96
- Minimo
- 59.05
- Massimo
- 60.14
- Volume
- 9.025 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.30%
20 settembre, sabato