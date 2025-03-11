クォートセクション
通貨 / RNW
RNW: ReNew Energy Global plc - Class A Shares

7.67 USD 0.03 (0.39%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RNWの今日の為替レートは、-0.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.62の安値と7.72の高値で取引されました。

ReNew Energy Global plc - Class A Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

RNW株の現在の価格は？

ReNew Energy Global plc - Class A Sharesの株価は本日7.67です。7.62 - 7.72内で取引され、前日の終値は7.70、取引量は2215に達しました。RNWのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

ReNew Energy Global plc - Class A Sharesの株は配当を出しますか？

ReNew Energy Global plc - Class A Sharesの現在の価格は7.67です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は34.80%やUSDにも注目します。RNWの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

RNW株を買う方法は？

ReNew Energy Global plc - Class A Sharesの株は現在7.67で購入可能です。注文は通常7.67または7.97付近で行われ、2215や0.26%が市場の動きを示します。RNWの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

RNW株に投資する方法は？

ReNew Energy Global plc - Class A Sharesへの投資では、年間の値幅5.15 - 8.23と現在の7.67を考慮します。注文は多くの場合7.67や7.97で行われる前に、-2.79%や20.98%と比較されます。RNWの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

Renew Energy Global Plcの株の最高値は？

Renew Energy Global Plcの過去1年の最高値は8.23でした。5.15 - 8.23内で株価は大きく変動し、7.70と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。ReNew Energy Global plc - Class A Sharesのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

Renew Energy Global Plcの株の最低値は？

Renew Energy Global Plc(RNW)の年間最安値は5.15でした。現在の7.67や5.15 - 8.23と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。RNWの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

RNWの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

ReNew Energy Global plc - Class A Sharesは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、7.70、34.80%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
7.62 7.72
1年のレンジ
5.15 8.23
以前の終値
7.70
始値
7.65
買値
7.67
買値
7.97
安値
7.62
高値
7.72
出来高
2.215 K
1日の変化
-0.39%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.79%
6ヶ月の変化
20.98%
1年の変化
34.80%
20 10月, 月曜日
14:00
USD
景気先行指数前月比
実際
期待
-0.3%
-0.5%