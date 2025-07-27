通貨 / RIG
RIG: Transocean Ltd (Switzerland)
3.46 USD 0.05 (1.47%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RIGの今日の為替レートは、1.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.36の安値と3.49の高値で取引されました。
Transocean Ltd (Switzerland)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
RIG News
1日のレンジ
3.36 3.49
1年のレンジ
1.97 4.75
- 以前の終値
- 3.41
- 始値
- 3.45
- 買値
- 3.46
- 買値
- 3.76
- 安値
- 3.36
- 高値
- 3.49
- 出来高
- 13.773 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.95%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.46%
- 1年の変化
- -18.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K