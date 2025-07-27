クォートセクション
通貨 / RIG
株に戻る

RIG: Transocean Ltd (Switzerland)

3.46 USD 0.05 (1.47%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RIGの今日の為替レートは、1.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.36の安値と3.49の高値で取引されました。

Transocean Ltd (Switzerland)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RIG News

1日のレンジ
3.36 3.49
1年のレンジ
1.97 4.75
以前の終値
3.41
始値
3.45
買値
3.46
買値
3.76
安値
3.36
高値
3.49
出来高
13.773 K
1日の変化
1.47%
1ヶ月の変化
14.95%
6ヶ月の変化
8.46%
1年の変化
-18.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K