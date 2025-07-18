货币 / RIG
RIG: Transocean Ltd (Switzerland)
3.48 USD 0.01 (0.29%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RIG汇率已更改0.29%。当日，交易品种以低点3.42和高点3.49进行交易。
关注Transocean Ltd (Switzerland)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RIG新闻
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Transocean, Helmerich & Payne and Precision Drilling
- What Makes These 3 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks Worth Watching?
- Transocean (RIG) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Equinor Gets Green Light for Norwegian Sea Drilling With Transocean Rig
- Transocean Plans to Sell Off Five Stacked Rigs to Streamline Fleet
- Transocean: Long-Term Potential, But Management Needs To Deliver First (RIG)
- Billionaire Investor Paul Singer Has Over Half Of Elliott Investment's Portfolio Invested In These Four Stocks - Triple Flag Precious (NYSE:TFPM)
- Transocean to record $1.9 billion impairment charge after rig sales
- Here's Why Investors Should Hold Onto Nabors Stock for Now
- Earnings call transcript: Transocean Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, EPS miss
- Transocean Stock Plunges 43% in a Year: Time to Hold or Sell?
- Murphy Oil Q2 2025 slides: Production exceeds guidance as international exploration advances
- Transocean Q2 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Transocean (RIG) Q2 Earnings
- Transocean Stock Inches Higher After Q2 Report - Transocean (NYSE:RIG)
- Transocean (RIG) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Transocean posts top-line beat in second quarter on improved rig utilization
- Netflix, Palo Alto And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)
- MercadoLibre, Palantir, Vertex lead earnings reports Monday
- Seacor Marine Holdings: Another Disappointing Quarter But Not All Is Bad (NYSE:SMHI)
- Valaris Limited (VAL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Transocean to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
- MCN: The Yield Is Nice, But This Fund Is Hard To Recommend
- Transocean Boosts Backlog Growth With New Contracts and Extensions
日范围
3.42 3.49
年范围
1.97 4.75
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.47
- 开盘价
- 3.46
- 卖价
- 3.48
- 买价
- 3.78
- 最低价
- 3.42
- 最高价
- 3.49
- 交易量
- 6.070 K
- 日变化
- 0.29%
- 月变化
- 15.61%
- 6个月变化
- 9.09%
- 年变化
- -18.50%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值