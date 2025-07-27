통화 / RIG
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
RIG: Transocean Ltd (Switzerland)
3.31 USD 0.15 (4.34%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RIG 환율이 오늘 -4.34%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.28이고 고가는 3.49이었습니다.
Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RIG News
- Transocean: A Debt Level That Improves But Is Still Worrying (NYSE:RIG)
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Transocean, Helmerich & Payne and Precision Drilling
- What Makes These 3 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks Worth Watching?
- Transocean (RIG) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Equinor Gets Green Light for Norwegian Sea Drilling With Transocean Rig
- Transocean Plans to Sell Off Five Stacked Rigs to Streamline Fleet
- Transocean: Long-Term Potential, But Management Needs To Deliver First (RIG)
- Billionaire Investor Paul Singer Has Over Half Of Elliott Investment's Portfolio Invested In These Four Stocks - Triple Flag Precious (NYSE:TFPM)
- Transocean to record $1.9 billion impairment charge after rig sales
- Here's Why Investors Should Hold Onto Nabors Stock for Now
- Earnings call transcript: Transocean Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, EPS miss
- Transocean Stock Plunges 43% in a Year: Time to Hold or Sell?
- Murphy Oil Q2 2025 slides: Production exceeds guidance as international exploration advances
- Transocean Q2 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Transocean (RIG) Q2 Earnings
- Transocean Stock Inches Higher After Q2 Report - Transocean (NYSE:RIG)
- Transocean (RIG) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Transocean posts top-line beat in second quarter on improved rig utilization
- Netflix, Palo Alto And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)
- MercadoLibre, Palantir, Vertex lead earnings reports Monday
- Seacor Marine Holdings: Another Disappointing Quarter But Not All Is Bad (NYSE:SMHI)
- Valaris Limited (VAL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Transocean to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
- MCN: The Yield Is Nice, But This Fund Is Hard To Recommend
일일 변동 비율
3.28 3.49
년간 변동
1.97 4.75
- 이전 종가
- 3.46
- 시가
- 3.46
- Bid
- 3.31
- Ask
- 3.61
- 저가
- 3.28
- 고가
- 3.49
- 볼륨
- 15.161 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.34%
- 월 변동
- 9.97%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.76%
- 년간 변동율
- -22.48%
20 9월, 토요일