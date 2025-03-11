通貨 / RERE
RERE: ATRenew Inc American Depositary Shares (every three of which re
4.28 USD 0.02 (0.47%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
REREの今日の為替レートは、0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.19の安値と4.28の高値で取引されました。
ATRenew Inc American Depositary Shares (every three of which reダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
4.19 4.28
1年のレンジ
2.00 4.93
- 以前の終値
- 4.26
- 始値
- 4.23
- 買値
- 4.28
- 買値
- 4.58
- 安値
- 4.19
- 高値
- 4.28
- 出来高
- 1.030 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.52%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 45.58%
- 1年の変化
- 55.07%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K