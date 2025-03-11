クォートセクション
RERE: ATRenew Inc American Depositary Shares (every three of which re

4.28 USD 0.02 (0.47%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

REREの今日の為替レートは、0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.19の安値と4.28の高値で取引されました。

ATRenew Inc American Depositary Shares (every three of which reダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
4.19 4.28
1年のレンジ
2.00 4.93
以前の終値
4.26
始値
4.23
買値
4.28
買値
4.58
安値
4.19
高値
4.28
出来高
1.030 K
1日の変化
0.47%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.52%
6ヶ月の変化
45.58%
1年の変化
55.07%
