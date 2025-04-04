クォートセクション
通貨 / REMX
REMX: VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

65.66 USD 1.18 (1.77%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

REMXの今日の為替レートは、-1.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり65.65の安値と67.47の高値で取引されました。

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

What is REMX stock price today?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) stock is priced at 65.66 today. It trades within -1.77%, yesterday's close was 66.84, and trading volume reached 1494.

Does REMX stock pay dividends?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is currently valued at 65.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 41.81% and USD.

How to buy REMX stock?

You can buy VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) shares at the current price of 65.66. Orders are usually placed near 65.66 or 65.96, while 1494 and -2.06% show market activity.

How to invest into REMX stock?

Investing in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.36 - 67.80 and current price 65.66. Many compare 7.45% and 66.69% before placing orders at 65.66 or 65.96.

What are VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) in the past year was 67.80. Within 32.36 - 67.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) over the year was 32.36. Comparing it with the current 65.66 and 32.36 - 67.80 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did REMX stock split?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.84, and 41.81% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
65.65 67.47
1年のレンジ
32.36 67.80
以前の終値
66.84
始値
67.04
買値
65.66
買値
65.96
安値
65.65
高値
67.47
出来高
1.494 K
1日の変化
-1.77%
1ヶ月の変化
7.45%
6ヶ月の変化
66.69%
1年の変化
41.81%
