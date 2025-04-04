QuotazioniSezioni
REMX: VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

65.66 USD 1.18 (1.77%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio REMX ha avuto una variazione del -1.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.65 e ad un massimo di 67.47.

Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Domande Frequenti

What is REMX stock price today?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) stock is priced at 65.66 today. It trades within -1.77%, yesterday's close was 66.84, and trading volume reached 1494.

Does REMX stock pay dividends?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is currently valued at 65.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 41.81% and USD.

How to buy REMX stock?

You can buy VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) shares at the current price of 65.66. Orders are usually placed near 65.66 or 65.96, while 1494 and -2.06% show market activity.

How to invest into REMX stock?

Investing in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.36 - 67.80 and current price 65.66. Many compare 7.45% and 66.69% before placing orders at 65.66 or 65.96.

What are VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) in the past year was 67.80. Within 32.36 - 67.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) over the year was 32.36. Comparing it with the current 65.66 and 32.36 - 67.80 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did REMX stock split?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.84, and 41.81% after corporate actions.

Intervallo Giornaliero
65.65 67.47
Intervallo Annuale
32.36 67.80
Chiusura Precedente
66.84
Apertura
67.04
Bid
65.66
Ask
65.96
Minimo
65.65
Massimo
67.47
Volume
1.494 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.77%
Variazione Mensile
7.45%
Variazione Semestrale
66.69%
Variazione Annuale
41.81%
28 settembre, domenica