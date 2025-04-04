시세섹션
통화 / REMX
REMX: VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

65.66 USD 1.18 (1.77%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

REMX 환율이 오늘 -1.77%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 65.65이고 고가는 67.47이었습니다.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is REMX stock price today?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) stock is priced at 65.66 today. It trades within -1.77%, yesterday's close was 66.84, and trading volume reached 1494.

Does REMX stock pay dividends?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is currently valued at 65.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 41.81% and USD.

How to buy REMX stock?

You can buy VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) shares at the current price of 65.66. Orders are usually placed near 65.66 or 65.96, while 1494 and -2.06% show market activity.

How to invest into REMX stock?

Investing in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.36 - 67.80 and current price 65.66. Many compare 7.45% and 66.69% before placing orders at 65.66 or 65.96.

What are VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) in the past year was 67.80. Within 32.36 - 67.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) over the year was 32.36. Comparing it with the current 65.66 and 32.36 - 67.80 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did REMX stock split?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.84, and 41.81% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
65.65 67.47
년간 변동
32.36 67.80
이전 종가
66.84
시가
67.04
Bid
65.66
Ask
65.96
저가
65.65
고가
67.47
볼륨
1.494 K
일일 변동
-1.77%
월 변동
7.45%
6개월 변동
66.69%
년간 변동율
41.81%
28 9월, 일요일