货币 / REMX
REMX: VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

65.66 USD 1.18 (1.77%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日REMX汇率已更改-1.77%。当日，交易品种以低点65.65和高点67.47进行交易。

关注VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is REMX stock price today?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) stock is priced at 65.66 today. It trades within -1.77%, yesterday's close was 66.84, and trading volume reached 1494.

Does REMX stock pay dividends?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is currently valued at 65.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 41.81% and USD.

How to buy REMX stock?

You can buy VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) shares at the current price of 65.66. Orders are usually placed near 65.66 or 65.96, while 1494 and -2.06% show market activity.

How to invest into REMX stock?

Investing in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.36 - 67.80 and current price 65.66. Many compare 7.45% and 66.69% before placing orders at 65.66 or 65.96.

What are VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) in the past year was 67.80. Within 32.36 - 67.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) over the year was 32.36. Comparing it with the current 65.66 and 32.36 - 67.80 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did REMX stock split?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.84, and 41.81% after corporate actions.

日范围
65.65 67.47
年范围
32.36 67.80
前一天收盘价
66.84
开盘价
67.04
卖价
65.66
买价
65.96
最低价
65.65
最高价
67.47
交易量
1.494 K
日变化
-1.77%
月变化
7.45%
6个月变化
66.69%
年变化
41.81%
28 九月, 星期日