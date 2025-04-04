- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
REMX: VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF
REMX exchange rate has changed by -1.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.65 and at a high of 67.47.
Follow VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REMX News
- Top-Performing ETF Areas of Q3
- U.S.-China Trade Rebounds On Boost From Chinese Exports Of Rare Earths
- The Geopolitical Hedge Investors Overlook: Rare Earths
- 5 Best-Performing Sector ETFs of August
- The Race To Secure Rare Earths
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- How To Invest In Natural Resources: Diversify Your Portfolio From The Ground Up
- REMX Will Enjoy A Big Beautiful Rare Earths Boost (NYSEARCA:REMX)
- How Long Will Tariff-Related Uncertainty Last? Business Execs Are Split
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights WEED, BDRY, ETHV, APED and REMX
- Best-Performing ETF Areas of Last Week
- Critical Commodities: The Future Is Upon Us
- The Digital Economy - Critical Minerals And Equity Markets
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Critical Minerals Sourcing Rises Against Trade Troubles
- REMX ETF: See If It's Smart To Invest In Rare Earths Now (NYSEARCA:REMX)
- U.S.-China Rare Earths Deal May Omit Lockheed Martin's F-35; MP Materials Surges
- Trump, Xi agree to more trade talks in call. Here’s what to watch for next.
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Auto Trouble Over Rare Earths
- The Hard Asset Revolution And Why It Will Spin Off Fortunes
- 3 Ways To Profit From China’s Export Ban On Rare Earth Metals
- The U.S. Dollar Stands At A Major Crossroads - Technical Analysis
- From Trade Wars To Energy Security: Mega-Force Manifestations
- Buy Palladium, Sell Gold
Frequently Asked Questions
What is REMX stock price today?
VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) stock is priced at 65.66 today. It trades within -1.77%, yesterday's close was 66.84, and trading volume reached 1494.
Does REMX stock pay dividends?
VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is currently valued at 65.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 41.81% and USD.
How to buy REMX stock?
You can buy VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) shares at the current price of 65.66. Orders are usually placed near 65.66 or 65.96, while 1494 and -2.06% show market activity.
How to invest into REMX stock?
Investing in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.36 - 67.80 and current price 65.66. Many compare 7.45% and 66.69% before placing orders at 65.66 or 65.96.
What are VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) in the past year was 67.80. Within 32.36 - 67.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.84 helps spot resistance levels.
What are VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) over the year was 32.36. Comparing it with the current 65.66 and 32.36 - 67.80 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did REMX stock split?
VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.84, and 41.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 66.84
- Open
- 67.04
- Bid
- 65.66
- Ask
- 65.96
- Low
- 65.65
- High
- 67.47
- Volume
- 1.494 K
- Daily Change
- -1.77%
- Month Change
- 7.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 66.69%
- Year Change
- 41.81%