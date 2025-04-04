QuotesSections
Currencies / REMX
REMX: VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

65.66 USD 1.18 (1.77%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

REMX exchange rate has changed by -1.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.65 and at a high of 67.47.

Follow VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is REMX stock price today?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) stock is priced at 65.66 today. It trades within -1.77%, yesterday's close was 66.84, and trading volume reached 1494.

Does REMX stock pay dividends?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is currently valued at 65.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 41.81% and USD.

How to buy REMX stock?

You can buy VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) shares at the current price of 65.66. Orders are usually placed near 65.66 or 65.96, while 1494 and -2.06% show market activity.

How to invest into REMX stock?

Investing in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.36 - 67.80 and current price 65.66. Many compare 7.45% and 66.69% before placing orders at 65.66 or 65.96.

What are VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) in the past year was 67.80. Within 32.36 - 67.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) over the year was 32.36. Comparing it with the current 65.66 and 32.36 - 67.80 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did REMX stock split?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.84, and 41.81% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
65.65 67.47
Year Range
32.36 67.80
Previous Close
66.84
Open
67.04
Bid
65.66
Ask
65.96
Low
65.65
High
67.47
Volume
1.494 K
Daily Change
-1.77%
Month Change
7.45%
6 Months Change
66.69%
Year Change
41.81%
28 September, Sunday