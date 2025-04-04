CotationsSections
Devises / REMX
Retour à Actions

REMX: VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

65.66 USD 1.18 (1.77%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de REMX a changé de -1.77% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 65.65 et à un maximum de 67.47.

Suivez la dynamique VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

REMX Nouvelles

Foire Aux Questions

What is REMX stock price today?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) stock is priced at 65.66 today. It trades within -1.77%, yesterday's close was 66.84, and trading volume reached 1494.

Does REMX stock pay dividends?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is currently valued at 65.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 41.81% and USD.

How to buy REMX stock?

You can buy VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) shares at the current price of 65.66. Orders are usually placed near 65.66 or 65.96, while 1494 and -2.06% show market activity.

How to invest into REMX stock?

Investing in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.36 - 67.80 and current price 65.66. Many compare 7.45% and 66.69% before placing orders at 65.66 or 65.96.

What are VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) in the past year was 67.80. Within 32.36 - 67.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) over the year was 32.36. Comparing it with the current 65.66 and 32.36 - 67.80 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did REMX stock split?

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.84, and 41.81% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
65.65 67.47
Range Annuel
32.36 67.80
Clôture Précédente
66.84
Ouverture
67.04
Bid
65.66
Ask
65.96
Plus Bas
65.65
Plus Haut
67.47
Volume
1.494 K
Changement quotidien
-1.77%
Changement Mensuel
7.45%
Changement à 6 Mois
66.69%
Changement Annuel
41.81%
28 septembre, dimanche