PYPD: PolyPid Ltd
3.50 USD 0.11 (3.24%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PYPDの今日の為替レートは、3.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.43の安値と3.52の高値で取引されました。
PolyPid Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
3.43 3.52
1年のレンジ
2.30 3.93
- 以前の終値
- 3.39
- 始値
- 3.43
- 買値
- 3.50
- 買値
- 3.80
- 安値
- 3.43
- 高値
- 3.52
- 出来高
- 62
- 1日の変化
- 3.24%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 31.09%
- 1年の変化
- -0.28%
