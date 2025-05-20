Währungen / PYPD
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
PYPD: PolyPid Ltd
3.45 USD 0.05 (1.43%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PYPD hat sich für heute um -1.43% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.45 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.52 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die PolyPid Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PYPD News
- Earnings call transcript: PolyPid Q2 2025 sees wider losses, stock dips
- Cisco To Rally Around 21%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)
- PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- PolyPid appoints Dr. Tweezer-Zaks as chief medical officer
- PolyPid unveils 60-day GLP-1 delivery platform for diabetes treatment
- PolyPid stock price target lowered to $14 at JMP on warrant dilution
- PolyPid Secures $26.7 Million Through Warrant Exercise Following Successful SHIELD II Phase 3 Trial Results
- Nano-Cap PolyPid's Lead Drug Candidate Cuts Surgical Infection Risk by 38% In Phase 3 Trial - PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)
- PolyPid shares surge on successful D-PLEX100 trial results
- Why Circle Internet Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK)
- PolyPid to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss D-PLEX ‚ ‚€ ‚€ SHIELD II Phase 3 Trial Topline Results on Monday, June 9, 2025
- This Excelerate Energy Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE), Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on PolyPid stock with buy rating
- PolyPid at Lytham Partners: Strategic Advances and Financial Stability
- PolyPid chairman to step down at June shareholder meeting
- PolyPid to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference on May 29, 2025
Tagesspanne
3.45 3.52
Jahresspanne
2.30 3.93
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.50
- Eröffnung
- 3.49
- Bid
- 3.45
- Ask
- 3.75
- Tief
- 3.45
- Hoch
- 3.52
- Volumen
- 51
- Tagesänderung
- -1.43%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.77%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 29.21%
- Jahresänderung
- -1.71%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K