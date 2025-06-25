クォートセクション
通貨 / PINE
PINE: Alpine Income Property Trust Inc

14.64 USD 0.07 (0.48%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PINEの今日の為替レートは、0.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.53の安値と14.67の高値で取引されました。

Alpine Income Property Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
14.53 14.67
1年のレンジ
13.95 18.75
以前の終値
14.57
始値
14.67
買値
14.64
買値
14.94
安値
14.53
高値
14.67
出来高
116
1日の変化
0.48%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.06%
6ヶ月の変化
-12.49%
1年の変化
-19.16%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K