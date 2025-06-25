Währungen / PINE
PINE: Alpine Income Property Trust Inc
14.50 USD 0.14 (0.96%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PINE hat sich für heute um -0.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.49 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.60 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Alpine Income Property Trust Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PINE News
Tagesspanne
14.49 14.60
Jahresspanne
13.95 18.75
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 14.64
- Eröffnung
- 14.53
- Bid
- 14.50
- Ask
- 14.80
- Tief
- 14.49
- Hoch
- 14.60
- Volumen
- 25
- Tagesänderung
- -0.96%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.98%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -13.33%
- Jahresänderung
- -19.93%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K