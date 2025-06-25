KurseKategorien
PINE
PINE: Alpine Income Property Trust Inc

14.50 USD 0.14 (0.96%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PINE hat sich für heute um -0.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.49 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.60 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Alpine Income Property Trust Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
14.49 14.60
Jahresspanne
13.95 18.75
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
14.64
Eröffnung
14.53
Bid
14.50
Ask
14.80
Tief
14.49
Hoch
14.60
Volumen
25
Tagesänderung
-0.96%
Monatsänderung
-4.98%
6-Monatsänderung
-13.33%
Jahresänderung
-19.93%
