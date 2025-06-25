Valute / PINE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PINE: Alpine Income Property Trust Inc
14.51 USD 0.13 (0.89%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PINE ha avuto una variazione del -0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.42 e ad un massimo di 14.60.
Segui le dinamiche di Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PINE News
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Cash Cows: 12 High-Yield REITs With Safe Dividends
- The Calm Before The Cut
- August's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Up To 8%
- Alpine Stock: It's A Get-In-Early Opportunity (NYSE:PINE)
- Cto Realty Growth buys Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) shares
- CTO Realty Growth buys Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) shares
- 1 Stock I'm Reconsidering in My Portfolio, and 1 I Might Buy Instead
- CTO Realty Growth Q2 2025 slides: 22% leasing spreads drive portfolio growth
- Alpine Income (PINE) Loses 5.1% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Earnings call transcript: Alpine Income Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock rises
- Alpine Income Q2 2025 slides: high-quality portfolio trading at discount to peers
- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PINE)
- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Alpine Income Q2 Revenue Jumps 19%
- Alpine Income (PINE) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates
- Alpine Income earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Alpine Income Stock?
- PINE vs. EGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Alpine Income Property Trust price target lowered to $18.50 at Stifel
- Pinewood Technologies Group shareholders approve all resolutions at AGM
- Alpine Income Property Trust Announces second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.42 14.60
Intervallo Annuale
13.95 18.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.64
- Apertura
- 14.53
- Bid
- 14.51
- Ask
- 14.81
- Minimo
- 14.42
- Massimo
- 14.60
- Volume
- 137
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- -19.88%
21 settembre, domenica