PINE: Alpine Income Property Trust Inc

14.51 USD 0.13 (0.89%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PINE ha avuto una variazione del -0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.42 e ad un massimo di 14.60.

Segui le dinamiche di Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.42 14.60
Intervallo Annuale
13.95 18.75
Chiusura Precedente
14.64
Apertura
14.53
Bid
14.51
Ask
14.81
Minimo
14.42
Massimo
14.60
Volume
137
Variazione giornaliera
-0.89%
Variazione Mensile
-4.91%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.27%
Variazione Annuale
-19.88%
21 settembre, domenica