货币 / PINE
PINE: Alpine Income Property Trust Inc
14.53 USD 0.01 (0.07%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PINE汇率已更改0.07%。当日，交易品种以低点14.53和高点14.87进行交易。
关注Alpine Income Property Trust Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PINE新闻
日范围
14.53 14.87
年范围
13.95 18.75
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.52
- 开盘价
- 14.60
- 卖价
- 14.53
- 买价
- 14.83
- 最低价
- 14.53
- 最高价
- 14.87
- 交易量
- 98
- 日变化
- 0.07%
- 月变化
- -4.78%
- 6个月变化
- -13.15%
- 年变化
- -19.77%
