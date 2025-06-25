통화 / PINE
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PINE: Alpine Income Property Trust Inc
14.51 USD 0.13 (0.89%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PINE 환율이 오늘 -0.89%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.42이고 고가는 14.60이었습니다.
Alpine Income Property Trust Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PINE News
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Cash Cows: 12 High-Yield REITs With Safe Dividends
- The Calm Before The Cut
- August's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Up To 8%
- Alpine Stock: It's A Get-In-Early Opportunity (NYSE:PINE)
- Cto Realty Growth buys Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) shares
- CTO Realty Growth buys Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) shares
- 1 Stock I'm Reconsidering in My Portfolio, and 1 I Might Buy Instead
- CTO Realty Growth Q2 2025 slides: 22% leasing spreads drive portfolio growth
- Alpine Income (PINE) Loses 5.1% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Earnings call transcript: Alpine Income Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock rises
- Alpine Income Q2 2025 slides: high-quality portfolio trading at discount to peers
- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PINE)
- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Alpine Income Q2 Revenue Jumps 19%
- Alpine Income (PINE) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates
- Alpine Income earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Alpine Income Stock?
- PINE vs. EGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Alpine Income Property Trust price target lowered to $18.50 at Stifel
- Pinewood Technologies Group shareholders approve all resolutions at AGM
- Alpine Income Property Trust Announces second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information
일일 변동 비율
14.42 14.60
년간 변동
13.95 18.75
- 이전 종가
- 14.64
- 시가
- 14.53
- Bid
- 14.51
- Ask
- 14.81
- 저가
- 14.42
- 고가
- 14.60
- 볼륨
- 137
- 일일 변동
- -0.89%
- 월 변동
- -4.91%
- 6개월 변동
- -13.27%
- 년간 변동율
- -19.88%
20 9월, 토요일