OSW: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited
22.30 USD 0.40 (1.83%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OSWの今日の為替レートは、1.83%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.08の安値と22.62の高値で取引されました。
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
22.08 22.62
1年のレンジ
11.50 23.28
- 以前の終値
- 21.90
- 始値
- 22.11
- 買値
- 22.30
- 買値
- 22.60
- 安値
- 22.08
- 高値
- 22.62
- 出来高
- 1.407 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.83%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 32.27%
- 1年の変化
- 35.40%
