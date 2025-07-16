クォートセクション
通貨 / OSW
OSW: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited

22.30 USD 0.40 (1.83%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OSWの今日の為替レートは、1.83%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.08の安値と22.62の高値で取引されました。

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

OSW News

1日のレンジ
22.08 22.62
1年のレンジ
11.50 23.28
以前の終値
21.90
始値
22.11
買値
22.30
買値
22.60
安値
22.08
高値
22.62
出来高
1.407 K
1日の変化
1.83%
1ヶ月の変化
0.13%
6ヶ月の変化
32.27%
1年の変化
35.40%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K