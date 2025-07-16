통화 / OSW
OSW: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited
22.12 USD 0.18 (0.81%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
OSW 환율이 오늘 -0.81%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.89이고 고가는 22.41이었습니다.
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
21.89 22.41
년간 변동
11.50 23.28
- 이전 종가
- 22.30
- 시가
- 22.31
- Bid
- 22.12
- Ask
- 22.42
- 저가
- 21.89
- 고가
- 22.41
- 볼륨
- 1.246 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.81%
- 월 변동
- -0.67%
- 6개월 변동
- 31.20%
- 년간 변동율
- 34.30%
20 9월, 토요일