Währungen / OSW
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
OSW: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited
22.30 USD 0.40 (1.83%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von OSW hat sich für heute um 1.83% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.08 bis zu einem Hoch von 22.62 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OSW News
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- NCLH Stock Up 24% in 3 Months: Should You Ride the Wave or Hold Back?
- CCL Trades Near 52-Week High: Harvest Gains or Stay Invested?
- OnespaWorld stock hits all-time high at 23.21 USD
- How Realistic Are RCL's Perfecta Targets Given 2025 EPS Growth of 31%?
- RCL Stock Rises 38% in 3 Months: Should You Buy Now or Hold Steady?
- CCL Stock Rises 34% in 3 Months: Should You Act Now or Hold Steady?
- Fusfield Glenn sells OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) shares for $824,787
- OneSpaWorld stock rating reiterated as Buy by Truist Securities
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Disney (DIS) This Year?
- Truist Securities raises OneSpaWorld stock price target to $24 on AI efficiencies
- OneSpaWorld (OSW) Q2 Revenue Up 7%
- OneSpaWorld stock price target raised to $25 by Stifel on margin improvement
- OneSpaWorld stock price target raised to $25 from $22 at TD Cowen
- OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- OneSpaWorld (OSW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- OnespaWorld stock hits all-time high at 23.16 USD
- OneSpaWorld (OSW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Norwegian Cruise to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Royal Caribbean to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Will Carnival's New Rewards Model Drive the Next Wave of Monetization?
- OneSpaWorld (OSW) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (DSCPX)
- Carnival's Debt Refinancing Gains Steam: Investment Grade Ahead?
Tagesspanne
22.08 22.62
Jahresspanne
11.50 23.28
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 21.90
- Eröffnung
- 22.11
- Bid
- 22.30
- Ask
- 22.60
- Tief
- 22.08
- Hoch
- 22.62
- Volumen
- 1.407 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.83%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.13%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 32.27%
- Jahresänderung
- 35.40%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K