OSW: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited

22.30 USD 0.40 (1.83%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von OSW hat sich für heute um 1.83% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.08 bis zu einem Hoch von 22.62 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
22.08 22.62
Jahresspanne
11.50 23.28
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
21.90
Eröffnung
22.11
Bid
22.30
Ask
22.60
Tief
22.08
Hoch
22.62
Volumen
1.407 K
Tagesänderung
1.83%
Monatsänderung
0.13%
6-Monatsänderung
32.27%
Jahresänderung
35.40%
