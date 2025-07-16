Divisas / OSW
OSW: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited
21.90 USD 0.21 (0.97%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de OSW de hoy ha cambiado un 0.97%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 21.65, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 22.23.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
OSW News
- Carnival's Debt Refinancing Gains Steam: Investment Grade Ahead?
Rango diario
21.65 22.23
Rango anual
11.50 23.28
- Cierres anteriores
- 21.69
- Open
- 21.84
- Bid
- 21.90
- Ask
- 22.20
- Low
- 21.65
- High
- 22.23
- Volumen
- 1.326 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.97%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.66%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 29.89%
- Cambio anual
- 32.97%
