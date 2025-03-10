通貨 / OCC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
OCC: Optical Cable Corporation
8.95 USD 0.54 (6.42%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OCCの今日の為替レートは、6.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.17の安値と9.20の高値で取引されました。
Optical Cable Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OCC News
- オプティカル・ケーブルの2025年第3四半期収益が急増、株価急騰
- Earnings call transcript: Optical Cable’s Q3 2025 revenue jumps, stock soars
- Exclusive-US banks lobby regulators for national standards to curb state influence, sources say
- Ripple Charter Bank License Receives 7-Page Opposition From Team Of Credit Experts
- Ripple Just Beat Out Tether’s USDT And Circle’s USDC To Clinch This Title
- Financial Expert Says This Move By JPMorgan Validates XRP As A Legitimate Asset
- US Banking Associations Oppose License For Crypto Custody Firms – Details
- Ripple’s Banking License Update: Major Moves From Regulators Fan Flames Of Support
- Ripple Makes List Of The World’s Top Fintech Companies In 2025
- Official Ripple Document Surfaces Online, Revealing What Will Drive The XRP Price Higher
- Ripple CEO Drops Bomb On Stablecoin Market, Is RLUSD The Savior?
- Why ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 61%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- Optical Cable stock soars after strategic partnership with Lightera
- Lightera acquires stake in Optical Cable Corporation
- Pundit Predicts XRP Price Will Surge 35,000% When These Two Things Happen
- Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Optical Cable OCC Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- OPTICAL CABLE CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
- OPTICAL CABLE CORPORATION SCHEDULES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2025 RESULTS
- US Banks Get Crypto Boost As OCC Confirms Service Approval
- Capital One, Discover merger gets key approvals, paving way for a new biggest US credit card issuer
- Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
8.17 9.20
1年のレンジ
2.02 10.07
- 以前の終値
- 8.41
- 始値
- 8.60
- 買値
- 8.95
- 買値
- 9.25
- 安値
- 8.17
- 高値
- 9.20
- 出来高
- 167
- 1日の変化
- 6.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 42.29%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 220.79%
- 1年の変化
- 246.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K