クォートセクション
通貨 / OCC
株に戻る

OCC: Optical Cable Corporation

8.95 USD 0.54 (6.42%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OCCの今日の為替レートは、6.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.17の安値と9.20の高値で取引されました。

Optical Cable Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OCC News

1日のレンジ
8.17 9.20
1年のレンジ
2.02 10.07
以前の終値
8.41
始値
8.60
買値
8.95
買値
9.25
安値
8.17
高値
9.20
出来高
167
1日の変化
6.42%
1ヶ月の変化
42.29%
6ヶ月の変化
220.79%
1年の変化
246.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K