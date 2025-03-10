Valute / OCC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OCC: Optical Cable Corporation
9.00 USD 0.05 (0.56%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OCC ha avuto una variazione del 0.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.81 e ad un massimo di 9.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Optical Cable Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OCC News
- Trascrizione della relazione sugli utili: I ricavi di Optical Cable nel terzo trimestre 2025 aumentano, il titolo vola
- Earnings call transcript: Optical Cable’s Q3 2025 revenue jumps, stock soars
- Exclusive-US banks lobby regulators for national standards to curb state influence, sources say
- Ripple Charter Bank License Receives 7-Page Opposition From Team Of Credit Experts
- Ripple Just Beat Out Tether’s USDT And Circle’s USDC To Clinch This Title
- Financial Expert Says This Move By JPMorgan Validates XRP As A Legitimate Asset
- US Banking Associations Oppose License For Crypto Custody Firms – Details
- Ripple’s Banking License Update: Major Moves From Regulators Fan Flames Of Support
- Ripple Makes List Of The World’s Top Fintech Companies In 2025
- Official Ripple Document Surfaces Online, Revealing What Will Drive The XRP Price Higher
- Ripple CEO Drops Bomb On Stablecoin Market, Is RLUSD The Savior?
- Why ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 61%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- Optical Cable stock soars after strategic partnership with Lightera
- Lightera acquires stake in Optical Cable Corporation
- Pundit Predicts XRP Price Will Surge 35,000% When These Two Things Happen
- Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Optical Cable OCC Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- OPTICAL CABLE CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
- OPTICAL CABLE CORPORATION SCHEDULES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2025 RESULTS
- US Banks Get Crypto Boost As OCC Confirms Service Approval
- Capital One, Discover merger gets key approvals, paving way for a new biggest US credit card issuer
- Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.81 9.15
Intervallo Annuale
2.02 10.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.95
- Apertura
- 8.98
- Bid
- 9.00
- Ask
- 9.30
- Minimo
- 8.81
- Massimo
- 9.15
- Volume
- 181
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- 43.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 222.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- 248.84%
21 settembre, domenica