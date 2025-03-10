통화 / OCC
OCC: Optical Cable Corporation
9.00 USD 0.05 (0.56%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
OCC 환율이 오늘 0.56%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.81이고 고가는 9.15이었습니다.
Optical Cable Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
OCC News
일일 변동 비율
8.81 9.15
년간 변동
2.02 10.07
- 이전 종가
- 8.95
- 시가
- 8.98
- Bid
- 9.00
- Ask
- 9.30
- 저가
- 8.81
- 고가
- 9.15
- 볼륨
- 181
- 일일 변동
- 0.56%
- 월 변동
- 43.08%
- 6개월 변동
- 222.58%
- 년간 변동율
- 248.84%
