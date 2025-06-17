通貨 / MFA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MFA: MFA Financial Inc
9.72 USD 0.14 (1.42%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MFAの今日の為替レートは、-1.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.66の安値と9.87の高値で取引されました。
MFA Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MFA News
- RBCキャピタル、MFAファイナンシャルの目標株価を10ドルに維持
- MFA Financial stock price target maintained at $10 by RBC Capital
- MFAファイナンシャル、四半期配当0.36ドルを発表
- MFA Financial declares $0.36 quarterly dividend
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- MFA Financial Stock: Why I'm Flipping Back To The 10% Yielding Series C Preferred Shares
- 9 High-Yield Shares Compared
- MFA Financial (MFA) Q2 EPS Drops 47%
- MFA Financial, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MFA)
- Earnings call transcript: MFA Financial Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast
- MFA Financial (MFA) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- MFA Financial earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- MFA Financial stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- MFA Financial: High Yield, Uncertain Distribution Coverage (NYSE:MFA)
- Ares Commercial: Are The Distribution Cuts Over? (NYSE:ACRE)
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- Netflix To Rally More Than 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- MFA Financial stock price target lowered to $11 from $12 at JMP
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buying Net Lease Properties Will Make It Stronger (NYSE:BXMT)
- MFA Financial stock coverage initiated at Hold by Jones Trading
- Where Fat Yields Meet Lower Risk
- Rithm Capital Stock’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (NYSE:RITM)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 15% Dividend Yields - Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN), MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA)
1日のレンジ
9.66 9.87
1年のレンジ
7.85 12.78
- 以前の終値
- 9.86
- 始値
- 9.86
- 買値
- 9.72
- 買値
- 10.02
- 安値
- 9.66
- 高値
- 9.87
- 出来高
- 2.145 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.71%
- 1年の変化
- -23.58%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K