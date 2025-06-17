クォートセクション
通貨 / MFA
MFA: MFA Financial Inc

9.72 USD 0.14 (1.42%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MFAの今日の為替レートは、-1.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.66の安値と9.87の高値で取引されました。

MFA Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
9.66 9.87
1年のレンジ
7.85 12.78
以前の終値
9.86
始値
9.86
買値
9.72
買値
10.02
安値
9.66
高値
9.87
出来高
2.145 K
1日の変化
-1.42%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.57%
6ヶ月の変化
-4.71%
1年の変化
-23.58%
