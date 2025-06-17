통화 / MFA
MFA: MFA Financial Inc
9.88 USD 0.16 (1.65%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MFA 환율이 오늘 1.65%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.71이고 고가는 9.88이었습니다.
MFA Financial Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
9.71 9.88
년간 변동
7.85 12.78
- 이전 종가
- 9.72
- 시가
- 9.78
- Bid
- 9.88
- Ask
- 10.18
- 저가
- 9.71
- 고가
- 9.88
- 볼륨
- 2.231 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.65%
- 월 변동
- -1.98%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.14%
- 년간 변동율
- -22.33%
