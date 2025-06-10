クォートセクション
通貨 / MEOH
MEOH: Methanex Corporation

39.54 USD 0.36 (0.92%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MEOHの今日の為替レートは、0.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.97の安値と39.68の高値で取引されました。

Methanex Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
38.97 39.68
1年のレンジ
25.46 54.49
以前の終値
39.18
始値
39.58
買値
39.54
買値
39.84
安値
38.97
高値
39.68
出来高
693
1日の変化
0.92%
1ヶ月の変化
12.78%
6ヶ月の変化
12.78%
1年の変化
-3.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K