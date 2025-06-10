Valute / MEOH
MEOH: Methanex Corporation
38.77 USD 0.77 (1.95%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MEOH ha avuto una variazione del -1.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.72 e ad un massimo di 39.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Methanex Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MEOH News
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.72 39.40
Intervallo Annuale
25.46 54.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 39.54
- Apertura
- 39.36
- Bid
- 38.77
- Ask
- 39.07
- Minimo
- 38.72
- Massimo
- 39.40
- Volume
- 973
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.95%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.71%
20 settembre, sabato