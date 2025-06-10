QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MEOH
Tornare a Azioni

MEOH: Methanex Corporation

38.77 USD 0.77 (1.95%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MEOH ha avuto una variazione del -1.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.72 e ad un massimo di 39.40.

Segui le dinamiche di Methanex Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MEOH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.72 39.40
Intervallo Annuale
25.46 54.49
Chiusura Precedente
39.54
Apertura
39.36
Bid
38.77
Ask
39.07
Minimo
38.72
Massimo
39.40
Volume
973
Variazione giornaliera
-1.95%
Variazione Mensile
10.58%
Variazione Semestrale
10.58%
Variazione Annuale
-5.71%
20 settembre, sabato