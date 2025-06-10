Devises / MEOH
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
MEOH: Methanex Corporation
38.77 USD 0.77 (1.95%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MEOH a changé de -1.95% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 38.72 et à un maximum de 39.40.
Suivez la dynamique Methanex Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MEOH Nouvelles
- 5 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth to Overcome Macro Challenges
- Should Value Investors Buy Methanex (MEOH) Stock?
- Best Value Stock to Buy for September 17th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 17th
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights DuPont de Nemours, Albemarle and Methanex
- 3 Diversified Chemical Stocks to Watch Amid Demand Worries
- Are Investors Undervaluing Methanex (MEOH) Right Now?
- Does Methanex (MEOH) Have the Potential to Rally 32.08% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Methanex (MEOH) Up 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Methanex's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- RBC Capital upgrades Methanex stock to Outperform on improved visibility
- Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Methanex (MEOH) Q2 Earnings
- Methanex (MEOH) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Analysts Estimate Methanex (MEOH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Methanex stock price target raised to $45 from $40 at Raymond James
- Methanex: Very Cheap, New Acquisitions, And A Significant Investor (MEOH)
- Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:MISAX)
- Toronto-listed Methanex shares rise as Israel-Iran war may boost methanol prices
- Methanex clears regulatory hurdle for OCI Global methanol acquisition
- This Yum! Brands Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
- This Domino's Pizza Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
Range quotidien
38.72 39.40
Range Annuel
25.46 54.49
- Clôture Précédente
- 39.54
- Ouverture
- 39.36
- Bid
- 38.77
- Ask
- 39.07
- Plus Bas
- 38.72
- Plus Haut
- 39.40
- Volume
- 973
- Changement quotidien
- -1.95%
- Changement Mensuel
- 10.58%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 10.58%
- Changement Annuel
- -5.71%
20 septembre, samedi