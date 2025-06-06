Divisas / MEOH
MEOH: Methanex Corporation
39.18 USD 0.18 (0.46%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MEOH de hoy ha cambiado un -0.46%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 39.09, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 40.36.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Methanex Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
39.09 40.36
Rango anual
25.46 54.49
- Cierres anteriores
- 39.36
- Open
- 39.62
- Bid
- 39.18
- Ask
- 39.48
- Low
- 39.09
- High
- 40.36
- Volumen
- 1.336 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.46%
- Cambio mensual
- 11.75%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.75%
- Cambio anual
- -4.72%
