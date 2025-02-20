通貨 / LUNG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
LUNG: Pulmonx Corporation
1.60 USD 0.05 (3.23%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LUNGの今日の為替レートは、3.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.54の安値と1.61の高値で取引されました。
Pulmonx Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LUNG News
- Pulmonx at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- What Makes Pulmonx (LUNG) a New Buy Stock
- Pulmonx at Canaccord Conference: Growth Plans Amid Challenges
- After Plunging 37.5% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Pulmonx (LUNG)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.74%
- Pulmonx (LUNG) Q2 Revenue Rises 15%
- Nasdaq Surges Over 1%; Microsoft Posts Upbeat Earnings - Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI)
- Piper Sandler downgrades Pulmonx stock to Neutral on growth concerns
- Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Pulmonx earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Major Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Pulmonx director Florin Daniel P buys $71,362 in common stock
- Pulmonx to Present at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- Pulmonx stock plunges to 52-week low of $3.17 amid market challenges
- Pulmonx at Bank of America 2025 Healthcare Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- This Pulmonx Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN), Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD)
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks You May Want To Dump In February - Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG), Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD)
- Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
1.54 1.61
1年のレンジ
1.47 9.37
- 以前の終値
- 1.55
- 始値
- 1.57
- 買値
- 1.60
- 買値
- 1.90
- 安値
- 1.54
- 高値
- 1.61
- 出来高
- 592
- 1日の変化
- 3.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -76.08%
- 1年の変化
- -80.51%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K