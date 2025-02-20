クォートセクション
通貨 / LUNG
LUNG: Pulmonx Corporation

1.60 USD 0.05 (3.23%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LUNGの今日の為替レートは、3.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.54の安値と1.61の高値で取引されました。

Pulmonx Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.54 1.61
1年のレンジ
1.47 9.37
以前の終値
1.55
始値
1.57
買値
1.60
買値
1.90
安値
1.54
高値
1.61
出来高
592
1日の変化
3.23%
1ヶ月の変化
0.00%
6ヶ月の変化
-76.08%
1年の変化
-80.51%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K