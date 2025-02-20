통화 / LUNG
LUNG: Pulmonx Corporation
1.69 USD 0.09 (5.62%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LUNG 환율이 오늘 5.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.58이고 고가는 1.72이었습니다.
Pulmonx Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
1.58 1.72
년간 변동
1.47 9.37
- 이전 종가
- 1.60
- 시가
- 1.61
- Bid
- 1.69
- Ask
- 1.99
- 저가
- 1.58
- 고가
- 1.72
- 볼륨
- 923
- 일일 변동
- 5.62%
- 월 변동
- 5.62%
- 6개월 변동
- -74.74%
- 년간 변동율
- -79.42%
20 9월, 토요일