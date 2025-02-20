Valute / LUNG
LUNG: Pulmonx Corporation
1.69 USD 0.09 (5.62%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LUNG ha avuto una variazione del 5.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.58 e ad un massimo di 1.72.
Segui le dinamiche di Pulmonx Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.58 1.72
Intervallo Annuale
1.47 9.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.60
- Apertura
- 1.61
- Bid
- 1.69
- Ask
- 1.99
- Minimo
- 1.58
- Massimo
- 1.72
- Volume
- 923
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -74.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- -79.42%
21 settembre, domenica