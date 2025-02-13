通貨 / IPW
IPW: iPower Inc
0.55 USD 0.03 (5.17%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IPWの今日の為替レートは、-5.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.54の安値と0.60の高値で取引されました。
iPower Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
0.54 0.60
1年のレンジ
0.41 2.36
- 以前の終値
- 0.58
- 始値
- 0.56
- 買値
- 0.55
- 買値
- 0.85
- 安値
- 0.54
- 高値
- 0.60
- 出来高
- 227
- 1日の変化
- -5.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.00%
- 1年の変化
- -69.61%
