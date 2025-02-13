クォートセクション
通貨 / IPW
株に戻る

IPW: iPower Inc

0.55 USD 0.03 (5.17%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IPWの今日の為替レートは、-5.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.54の安値と0.60の高値で取引されました。

iPower Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IPW News

1日のレンジ
0.54 0.60
1年のレンジ
0.41 2.36
以前の終値
0.58
始値
0.56
買値
0.55
買値
0.85
安値
0.54
高値
0.60
出来高
227
1日の変化
-5.17%
1ヶ月の変化
14.58%
6ヶ月の変化
10.00%
1年の変化
-69.61%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K