IPW: iPower Inc
0.52 USD 0.03 (5.45%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IPW ha avuto una variazione del -5.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.51 e ad un massimo di 0.57.
Segui le dinamiche di iPower Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.51 0.57
Intervallo Annuale
0.41 2.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.55
- Apertura
- 0.54
- Bid
- 0.52
- Ask
- 0.82
- Minimo
- 0.51
- Massimo
- 0.57
- Volume
- 182
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- -71.27%
21 settembre, domenica