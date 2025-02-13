QuotazioniSezioni
IPW: iPower Inc

0.52 USD 0.03 (5.45%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IPW ha avuto una variazione del -5.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.51 e ad un massimo di 0.57.

Segui le dinamiche di iPower Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.51 0.57
Intervallo Annuale
0.41 2.36
Chiusura Precedente
0.55
Apertura
0.54
Bid
0.52
Ask
0.82
Minimo
0.51
Massimo
0.57
Volume
182
Variazione giornaliera
-5.45%
Variazione Mensile
8.33%
Variazione Semestrale
4.00%
Variazione Annuale
-71.27%
