货币 / IPW
IPW: iPower Inc
0.58 USD 0.03 (4.92%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IPW汇率已更改-4.92%。当日，交易品种以低点0.54和高点0.63进行交易。
关注iPower Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
0.54 0.63
年范围
0.41 2.36
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.61
- 开盘价
- 0.57
- 卖价
- 0.58
- 买价
- 0.88
- 最低价
- 0.54
- 最高价
- 0.63
- 交易量
- 573
- 日变化
- -4.92%
- 月变化
- 20.83%
- 6个月变化
- 16.00%
- 年变化
- -67.96%
