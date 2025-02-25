通貨 / INGN
INGN: Inogen Inc
8.79 USD 0.47 (5.65%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
INGNの今日の為替レートは、5.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.36の安値と8.82の高値で取引されました。
Inogen Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
INGN News
1日のレンジ
8.36 8.82
1年のレンジ
5.70 12.91
- 以前の終値
- 8.32
- 始値
- 8.40
- 買値
- 8.79
- 買値
- 9.09
- 安値
- 8.36
- 高値
- 8.82
- 出来高
- 814
- 1日の変化
- 5.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.80%
- 1年の変化
- -10.31%
